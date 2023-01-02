Warm, cloudy start to the first week of 2023!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday started off 2023 with cloudy skies and mild temperatures, and today will be warmer still. However, rain chances will return later this week. Find out more in the video above!

A high-pressure system brought stable conditions to West Virginia yesterday, and that high-pressure system will linger east of West Virginia today. As a result, the first workday of 2023 will be cloudy, but no rain is expected. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph and temperatures will reach the upper-50s, about 10-15 degrees above average for early-January. Overnight, southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph, thanks to a low-pressure system in the Great Plains, will keep temperatures in the 50s. Skies will still be cloudy, and around 5 AM tomorrow morning, widespread showers lift into North-Central West Virginia along a warm front north of us. So expect a soggy night in some areas. Most of the rain lifts north of our region around 8 AM, giving us a couple of hours of relief from the rain. Then more showers, and even a couple of isolated downpours, will push in from the west during the late-afternoon hours, bringing more rain into West Virginia. Temperatures will stay in the upper-60s or higher, well above average for this time of year and almost record-breaking in some areas. Then the cold front pushes in on Wednesday morning, bringing more showers and isolated thunderstorms to West Virginia, which means a slick morning commute. By late-afternoon, the front will be east of our area, taking the rain with it. By the time the rain moves out, we’ll likely see at least 1″ of rain across most of our region, perhaps more in some areas that see thunderstorms. By Thursday, our area will be dry, but temperatures will drop into the 40s because of cooler pushing in from the northwest. Then on Friday into the weekend, models suggest that disturbances may push in and bring a slight chance of rain and snow showers, which may lead to snow accumulation, especially in the mountains. There is uncertainty regarding the models this far out, however, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with highs in the 30s and 40s. In short, today will be warm and cloudy, then rain and soggy conditions will push in throughout the middle of the week, and the weekend will be cold and cloudy.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain lifting into West Virginia after midnight, mostly during the late-overnight hours. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Overcast skies, with rain showers at times. Mostly during the morning and evening hours. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 74.

Wednesday: Rain during the morning hours, then cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 66.

