Warm temperatures and rain showers begin 2023

Cold air returns by the end of the week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year! 2023 has begun with clouds and temperatures well above average. We may even see some record highs getting broken on Tuesday... but that warmth won’t come without rain and gusty winds. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

