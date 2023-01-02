West Virginia Catholics remembering Pope Benedict XVI

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pope Benedict XVI is being remembered around the world including here in West Virginia.

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI passed away Saturday at the age of 95. He served in the office from 2005 to 2013.

Benedict was the first pope to step down from the office since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.

“Pope Benedict XVI doing that may have set kind of a precedent of popes saying ‘maybe I’m a little too old now, too tired, maybe we need someone with more energy to take over,’” said Father Casey Mahone.

Father Casey Mahone of Immaculate Conception Church says Benedict XVI was a trend setter in many ways.

Father Casey says Pope Benedict spoke and wrote much about culture and the future of the catholic church even before becoming pope.

Father Casey referred to benedict as a bridge builder between cultures and

John Paul Nardelli a parishioner at St. James Catholic Church in Clarksburg agreed.

“Such a great leader in part because he was able to merge together such a rich history that came with being catholic, along with a new call to evangelize the world,” said Nardelli.

Nardelli and Father Casey also spoke of Benedict XVI humility and how in his final will asked people to pray for his soul.

“I think he lived and he died what he believed and I think in a way thats a victory and a triumph and so while there is some sadness in it -- he lived to be 95 and he was faithful so well done good and faithful servant is what I say,” said Father Casey.

