Al Roker to return to the ‘Today’ show this week

Al Roker is returning to the "Today" show after a health scare.
Al Roker is returning to the "Today" show after a health scare.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fans of the “Today” show are getting some good news.

Al Roker is set to return to the show Friday.

The longtime weatherman has been out of work since November after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs.

The blood clot led to two hospitalizations.

Roker missed weeks of work, and the issue also caused him to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

Roker’s presence has been a staple at both of those traditions for years.

His co-workers on the show announced his expected return Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Crews on scene of trench rescue in Enterprise
Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children's
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
Photo of suspect motorcycle
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says

Latest News

Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
4 rescued after car plunges off cliff
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Leonard Baker, Jr.
Man charged after woman found unresponsive with ‘significant facial trauma’
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Rep.-elect Santos set to be sworn in despite investigations