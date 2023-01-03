Expert explains importance of CPR after Bills’ Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A highly anticipated game between two NFL teams stopped abruptly when Buffalo Safety Damar Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin stood up after the tackle for a second then collapsed. He went into cardiac arrest and was administered CPR for about 20 minutes before taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Cynthia Keely of the American Heart Association explained what may have happened to Hamlin.

“An abrupt hit to the chest occurs right at the right spot at the right time. In this certain phase of the beating of the heart. It’s more like an electrical motor. It gets it right at one spot and it knocks it out of rhythm and creates and arrhythmia, which does not sustain the heart to keep beating.”

The game, which was later called off, was seen by millions of people. The scary situation is highlighting how important CPR is.

While Hamlin is in critical condition, Keely said the quick response from medical personnel likely saved Hamlin’s life.

“The fact that it was a witnessed cardiac arrest and that they started CPR within seconds of realizing he was in severe distress is probably the reason he is alive and hopefully going to recover from this.”

Keely’s biggest advice is to sign up for a CPR class just in case you witness something like this.

