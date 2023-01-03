Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps. Eleanore never married and was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Chipps and Clyde “Sid” Chipps; three sisters, Jeannie Alexander, Rita Kennedy and Judy Chipps; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Ellen Chipps, whom she considered one of her own sisters. Surviving are several nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law, Judi Chipps of Clarksburg. Eleanore graduated from Bristol High School and Salem College, where she earned her Teaching degree. While she was teaching in Bucyrus, Ohio she went on to earn several Masters degrees. After retiring, Eleanore moved to Akron, Ohio to care for her uncle, Joe Hammond. She loved to travel and did so with her church family to many different countries. In keeping with her wishes, Eleanore will be cremated. She will be laid to rest between her father and her uncle in the Coplin Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

