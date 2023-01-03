Flood Warning in effect for parts of Mon County

A Flood Warning is in effect for the northern portion of Monongalia County until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flood Warning is in effect for the northern portion of Monongalia County, along with parts of southern Pennsylvania and the Mid-Ohio Valley, until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rain has been pushing through parts of NCWV since Tuesday morning, and more rain is expected.

This could cause high water issues with creeks, streams, and other flood-prone areas.

Marion County Schools announced it will release students at Fairview Elementary, Fairview Middle, Blackshere, Monongah Ele and Monongah Middle, Mannington Middle, and North Marion beginning at 1:30 due to additional rain forecasted in the area and current high waters.

