Flood Warning in effect for parts of Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flood Warning is in effect for the northern portion of Monongalia County, along with parts of southern Pennsylvania and the Mid-Ohio Valley, until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rain has been pushing through parts of NCWV since Tuesday morning, and more rain is expected.

This could cause high water issues with creeks, streams, and other flood-prone areas.

Marion County Schools announced it will release students at Fairview Elementary, Fairview Middle, Blackshere, Monongah Ele and Monongah Middle, Mannington Middle, and North Marion beginning at 1:30 due to additional rain forecasted in the area and current high waters.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.