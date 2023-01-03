Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his television at home when Hamlin collapsed.

“Very rarely does sports medicine get thrust into the limelight, so I come from that perspective but then I also come in from the parental perspective. That is just a 24-year-old kid,” Gilliland said. “The good news about those types of medical maladies is that they’re treatable if you’re prepared. The good news is that it appears as though he had a very thoughtful, well-prepared medical staff available to him.”

Dr. Gilliland says an automated external defibrillator (AED) likely saved Hamlin’s life. It is a device that can shock your heart back into rhythm. In a WSAZ investigation last year, we found there are different requirements to have these devices at sporting events in our local region. These requirements vary by state and by the age of an athlete.

West Virginia state law says that an AED must be present for all high school games and practices. There are no state laws in Kentucky or Ohio that require AEDs be present at high school sporting events. It is just recommended. In that same investigation, WSAZ discovered little to no regulations when it comes to athletic events for children who are not playing high school sports.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Jeff Harris suggests that if you have a child who plays sports, you need to speak up.

“You should engage the administration in your particular league to make sure that there is an AED because that could be life saving,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Gilliland echoed the same sentiment.

“We should not look on the NFL as the exception to athlete safety. What if this was at an elementary school basketball game? What if this was out toward Wayne County somewhere and you’re 30 minutes from anything? Do they have an AED on site? Do they have the medical personnel on site?” Gilliland said. “This should be a moment to obviously focus on this individual, not speculate on his condition, and hope for the best, but it should also be a moment where we take a step back and look at what we have here and what we can do to protect.”

