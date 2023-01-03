Man arrested after pursuit ends in Anmoore

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after a pursuit that ended in Anmoore, authorities said.

The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike.

Authorities on scene told 5 News the suspect, who was not identified, had a warrant out of Ohio.

A witness told 5 News he saw the suspect’s vehicle traveling at a high speed down the street and then heard gunfire.

Authorities did not confirm whether shots were fired during the pursuit or arrest, but said no one was injured.

More details are expected to be released later Tuesday.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

