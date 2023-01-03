Man charged after woman found unresponsive with ‘significant facial trauma’

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he was found unconscious with a woman who had “significant facial trauma” in an outbuilding.

Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive woman that had been “battered” on Monday, Jan. 2, according to a criminal complaint.

When authorities arrived on scene, they were directed to an outbuilding where the woman and 47-year-old Leonard Baker, Jr., of Tunnelton, were at. Officers saw them through a window and said they appeared to be unconscious.

Deputies said they opened the door and saw the woman had “significant facial trauma, including dried blood around her mouth and nose, both eyes contused and swollen shot, and her nose was swollen.”

The report says deputies tried to wake her but were unsuccessful. She was then carried out of the building to a safe location while Baker was taken into custody.

While deputies spoke to Baker, he allegedly said the woman had been “in his company” but was not sure where she was at.

Authorities obtained a statement from a witness saying they “had given the victim a ride the previous day” and she did not have any injuries.

Court documents say Baker has a criminal history that includes “a large number of violent crimes.” 5 News reported in June of last year that Baker had been charged for strangling a woman in Preston County.

Deputies said the victim was taken to a landing zone where she was then flown to the hospital for emergency care. While she was being transported, EMS reportedly had to intubate her “in an effort to protect her airway to save her life.” Her current condition is unknown.

Baker has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

