Man charged with attempted murder after beating man, police say

Arey Harman
Arey Harman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he severely beat a man and later bragged about it at a convenience store.

Troopers of the West Virginia State Police Webster Springs Detachment responded to a malicious wounding call on Ricks Park in Cowen around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, they saw a man “with extensive injuries to his head and face.”

Troopers said his left eye was completely shut and his entire face was bruised. Additionally, troopers said he was unable to stand or walk by himself or provide details on what happened due to the severity of his injuries.

He was transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center due to how significant the injuries were.

Several hours later, around 10 p.m., 29-year-old Arey Harman, of Webster Springs, went to the Y Mart in Cowen and was caught on video surveillance “bragging about him beating [the victim] maliciously,” the report says. Other people at the convenience store also spoke with him about the incident.

Troopers then located Harman in the area of Bluff Street in Cowen and took him into custody.

Cowen has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Crews on scene of trench rescue in Enterprise
Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children's
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
Photo of suspect motorcycle
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says

Latest News

Toughman Contest
WV Toughman returns to Clarksburg this month, tickets on sale now
A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Monongalia County
Flood Warning in effect for parts of Mon County
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Anmoore
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon