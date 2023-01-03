Man charged with attempted murder after beating man, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he severely beat a man and later bragged about it at a convenience store.

Troopers of the West Virginia State Police Webster Springs Detachment responded to a malicious wounding call on Ricks Park in Cowen around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, they saw a man “with extensive injuries to his head and face.”

Troopers said his left eye was completely shut and his entire face was bruised. Additionally, troopers said he was unable to stand or walk by himself or provide details on what happened due to the severity of his injuries.

He was transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center due to how significant the injuries were.

Several hours later, around 10 p.m., 29-year-old Arey Harman, of Webster Springs, went to the Y Mart in Cowen and was caught on video surveillance “bragging about him beating [the victim] maliciously,” the report says. Other people at the convenience store also spoke with him about the incident.

Troopers then located Harman in the area of Bluff Street in Cowen and took him into custody.

Cowen has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

