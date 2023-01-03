Man rescued from trench in Enterprise

Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the man fell in the trench and became stuck.
Enterprise trench rescue
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man after he became trapped in a trench.

The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday.

First responders from numerous agencies responded to the call at a home on Hood Ave. in Enterprise.

Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the man fell in the trench and became stuck.

The man was pulled free and was not seriously injured, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children's
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in death investigation
Photo of suspect motorcycle
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says
2 people missing in the Elk River
WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
Property owner issues statement on future of The Donut Shop

Latest News

Enterprise trench rescue
Immaculate Church
West Virginia Catholics remembering Pope Benedict XVI
West Virginia Catholics remembering Pope Benedict XVI
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | January 2, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | January 2, 2023