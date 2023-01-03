Man rescued from trench in Enterprise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man after he became trapped in a trench.

The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday.

First responders from numerous agencies responded to the call at a home on Hood Ave. in Enterprise.

Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the man fell in the trench and became stuck.

The man was pulled free and was not seriously injured, officials said.

