Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the man fell in the trench and became stuck.
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man after he became trapped in a trench.
The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday.
First responders from numerous agencies responded to the call at a home on Hood Ave. in Enterprise.
The man was pulled free and was not seriously injured, officials said.
