Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case

((Source: RNN))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a southern West Virginia resort where he was the maintenance director has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison.

Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, also paid back more than $382,000 that he admitted to embezzling from the resort, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a news release. The statement did not name the resort.

From 2017 until July 2020, Singh submitted fake invoices that either requested reimbursement for maintenance work that never occurred or inflated the cost of work performed, according to court records.

Singh also admitted to stealing up to $2,500 in cash from the resort each week, routinely taking the money to Maryland where it was deposited in his bank accounts, the statement said. He was sentenced for interstate transportation of stolen property.

