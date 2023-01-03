Nicole Laselle Jackson, 38, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family. Nicole was born in Clarksburg on February 17, 1984, a daughter of Lilly Marlene Ward Jackson and the late Allen Clay Jackson. In addition to her father, Nicole was greeted in Heaven by her maternal grandparents: Robert and Roberta Ward; along with her paternal grandparents: Clay and Dorothy Jackson. Forever cherishing their memories of Nicole are her loving mother, Lilly Jackson of Jane Lew; one brother, Rick McCauley and wife, Tracy, of Nutterfort; niece, Sunnie McCauley; special cousins: Audra Smith and Kayla Renee Helmick; special uncle, Russell Ward; special aunt, Heidi Helmick; caregiver and second mother, Donna Mills; best friend since childhood, Rebecca Skaggs; aunt, Penny Cunningham of Atlanta, GA; K-9 companion, Wicket; and several additional cousins, aunts, and uncles who will all miss her dearly. Nicole was a 2002 Lewis County High School graduate. Following graduation, Nicole attended Fairmont State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 2010. Nicole was employed with Go-Mart in Jane Lew for a few years. She was a member of Horizons Church in Lewis County. Nicole was a cancer survivor since 2001 and a St. Jude’s Miracle. Nicole enjoyed giving back as she raised funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and several animal shelters. She had a passion for crafts. Nicole was an avid Star Wars collector and follower and loved The Nightmare Before Christmas. Those who knew Nicole, even just a little, lost a magnificent light in their lives. Her loving and courageous nature will forever be missed and never forgotten. Nicole’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lewis County Campus of Horizons Church located at 171 W 2ND Street in Weston from 12-1 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 with Pastor Dan Hoover officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Nicole Laselle Jackson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

