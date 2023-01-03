Officials issue statement regarding traffic light issue at major intersection

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding a traffic light issue at a major intersection.

Officials said they have received a number of complaints about long waits at the Emily Drive and Rt. 50 intersection due to a traffic light issue.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is aware of the issue with the traffic light and is waiting for parts to correct the problems, officials said.

The statement further said the WVDOT has asked for the parts delivery to be expedited to correct the issue as quickly as possible.

Below is the statement in its entirety:

