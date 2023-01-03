Record-breaking warmth, and rain chances, today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will be warm today, and in fact, some areas may see record-breaking temperatures. Some areas will also see showers at times. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above.

A warm air mass has settled in West Virginia ahead of a low-pressure system out in the Central US this morning, and there is moisture associated with the warm front and the low-pressure system out west. As a result, rain showers will lift into the northern counties and areas west of I-79 between 6 to 10 AM, since the warm front will be north of West Virginia. Those showers lift north after 10 AM, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and a few breaks in the clouds. This, combined with south-southwest winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range, will mean temperatures soar into the upper-60s to low-70s. For context, daily record highs for early-January (such as January 3rd) are generally in the upper-60s to low-70s, so we could see record-breaking daily highs today. Then around 4 PM, a line of showers, with possibly an embedded downpour, will push into our region. The showers will linger after 8 PM, and it’s not until 10 PM that any leftover rain leaves. Thereafter, we’ll stay dry for the night, with cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the mid-50s. Then around 7 AM tomorrow morning, widespread rain will lift into our region ahead of a cold front out west, with a few embedded thunderstorms pushing in during the afternoon hours. So we may see a couple of downpours in the area. After 4 PM, the line of rain moves east, and our region dries out. By that time, between today and tomorrow, we’ll likely see between 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas, depending on where the strongest showers and downpours push in. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and rainy as well. Then on Thursday, cooler air will flow in from out west, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-40s for our highs. Temperatures will stay in the 40s as we head into Friday and the weekend, so temperatures will be within range for early-January. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system will lift rain and snow showers into West Virginia. Depending on where the low-pressure system pushes through, some areas may see snow accumulation, and some areas may only see rain, so it is something we’re watching carefully. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and rainy, and the weekend will be chilly, with some rain and even snow showers.

Today: Rain showers in the northern counties of NCWV between 6 to 10 AM, then cloudy skies and isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures could potentially break daily records. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 71.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few showers before midnight. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 59.

Wednesday: Steady rain early, with more showers and a couple of rolls of thunder in the afternoon. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 66.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 52.

