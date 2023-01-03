Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon.

Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD.

Officers received a call alleging the fetus being found behind a building along Island Ave.

From the initial investigation, authorities said the fetus was “found to be in an unknown stage of development.

The child will be sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

The release says officers have located and identified who they believe to be mother of the child.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Buckhannon Police Department was assisted by the West Virginia State Police, Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Upshur County EMS and the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.

