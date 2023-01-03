Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon

Buckhannon Police Department patrol vehicle
Buckhannon Police Department patrol vehicle
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon.

Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD.

Officers received a call alleging the fetus being found behind a building along Island Ave.

From the initial investigation, authorities said the fetus was “found to be in an unknown stage of development.

The child will be sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

The release says officers have located and identified who they believe to be mother of the child.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Buckhannon Police Department was assisted by the West Virginia State Police, Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Upshur County EMS and the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Crews on scene of trench rescue in Enterprise
Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children's
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
Photo of suspect motorcycle
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says

Latest News

WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says
12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 17 years later
Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster