School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus driver has been arrested by West Virginia State Police following an accident that sent six students to the hospital back in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed his bus into a utility pole on September 12, 2022.

Officials say about 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident along Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay.

Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Collie was arrested on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Crews on scene of trench rescue in Enterprise
Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children's
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
Photo of suspect motorcycle
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says

Latest News

WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
WVU Medicine Health Report: Breast reduction surgery
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says
12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 17 years later
Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster