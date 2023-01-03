Sean Troy “Chico” Jasper

Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life Suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” In the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September 17, 1968, to the late Elsie M. Randall Jasper. As a child in Harlem Heights, he attended Rosedale Elementary School in Summerlee, WV. Troy spent most of his time outdoors with: Jeremiah, Chaun, Jhaun and Nicole. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, climbing trees, planting gardens, picking berries, collecting animals to rescue, building tree houses in NaNa’s apple tree, or exploring nature while causing mischief with Ike, his brothers and other neighborhood friends. Troy never met an animal he couldn’t rescue and make a pet. His other favorite activity was watching WWF wrestling on Saturday mornings; then practicing moves on his brothers: Chaun, Jhaun, and Jeremiah. Troy’s favorite was, “The Nature Boy, Rick Flair” of the “4 Horsemen. After NaNa passed in 1980, Chaun, Jhaun, Troy and Nicole landed in Chicago IL, under the sharp eyes of Val and Ronald, our older sister and brother. Troy attended Fellowship Christian Academy; he excelled in Academics, notably, Science and Math. He attended Roseland Bible Church, where he became an AWANA Club Olympian. Troy became a competitive swimmer at Kennedy King College, thanks to Mrs. Yvonne Best. He grew into a roller-skating expert and tennis enthusiast. While in Chicago, Troy became an avid sports fan. He developed a love for Notre Dame. The Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Cubs. Our older brother John would take us to watch the Chicago White Sox. It figures that Troy would come to love the across town rival. However, being a country boy at heart. Troy returned to Lewisburg, WV under the tutelage of our “Brother/Dad,” The Late Great, Rev. David E. Jasper and “Doc,” Mark R. Jasper Omega Psi Phi FOREVER!!! He accepted Christ as his Savior, was baptized at John Wesley United Methodist Church, in Lewisburg, WV. Troy served as an Acolyte, Methodist youth choir, and Black Methodists for Church Renewal (BMCR). In Lewisburg, Troy had a very active social life. Because “Dad” had to travel, Troy often stayed with Church Members, and they became adopted family. To name a few: Beverly White, Mayor of Lewisburg, WV, Scharlotta Gardner, Sandra Wilmer & Family, Wanda Johnson, The Swann Family, The Coleman Family, The Hughes Family, and Gordon Family. All of them contributed to the amazing Man Troy became. Their children became his adopted brothers, sisters, confidants, and friends. Thank you for sharing your lives. Troy always spoke about the Beach Adventures, Winter Wonderlands sledding and inner tubing Ironically, due to our Aunt Lu’s passing in 1983, our cousin, turned brother, Keith, joined Chaun, Jhaun, and Troy in West Virginia. Two (2) years later, Dave “Dad” took us to see Wrestle Mania at the Charleston Civic Center. After seeing “The Four Horsemen live, they formed their own very “4 Horsemen;” Thus, Magic Mountain Inc. (MM INC), was born. (Whoo, Whoo, WHOOOOOO)! In 1986, Troy graduated from Greenbrier East High School, where he continued to excel in STEM Sciences; his favorite subject being Biology. Troy had many friends and adopted family at school and in Lewisburg. His skills in tennis landed Troy on the tennis team where he competed for State Championships. After graduation, Troy briefly attended West Virginia State College, majoring in Biology. While in College, Troy adopted the Nixon family. Being the self-aware person he was, he found his calling in the Hospitality Industry. Troy worked multiple positions at Cheddar’s in Morgantown for five years. This was a steppingstone for Troy in his pursuit of finding his permanent dysfunctional “Work Family,” at Ruby Tuesdays in Bridgeport, WV. Troy was a valuable employee with a knack for entertaining every new guest he encountered. Troy never missed a day of work in 20 plus years. This was a blessing in disguise, because Troy was kind of shaky when it came to calling and answering calls. However, if you wanted or needed to locate Troy, all you had to do is call Ruby Tuesdays. Special thanks to Patty, David, Andy, and everyone at Ruby Tuesdays that embraced Troy as part of their family. Coincidentally, one of the best days in Troy’s life happened at Ruby Tuesdays was when “The Nature Boy, Rick Flair,” strolled into Ruby Tuesdays. Troy was so excited; he called everyone on his phone and sent pictures! While most people travel the world to find adventure, for Troy, each day at work was a new adventure, and he mastered the course. He was always excited when any family or friends dropped by. He was always there to greet you with a Smile, Hug, Great food and a Five (5) Star dining experience. On the off chance, you caught him on Friday, his 1 day off; you could always locate him in or around his home, in the West Wing. Troy took pride in taking care of and assisting the elders in his community, especially Mr. Jim, Ms. Freda, Cathy, and Selina. Every time David and I visited with Troy, we always made our rounds visiting all of his adopted family in the neighborhood. David and Troy always found their way to the creek to fish, a pet shop, and the woods to play with animals. Just don’t look for him during Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, he was unavailable for consultation. Throughout his 54 years, Troy was a creature of habit. He lived close to “Dad” and “Doc,” in West Virginia. He maintained a very simple life full of love, friends, and family, natural and adopted. He remained an avid tennis player and super fan. Troy could recite the resumes of most tennis players, but his favorites were Venus & Serena Williams, of course. Troy enjoyed every family gathering whether in person, or on the phone checking in from Ruby Tuesdays. He remained steadfast in his relationship with God and approached each day as a new adventure. He will always be LOVED, CHERISHED, AND WITH US IN HEART, MIND, and SPIRIT. When Troy arrived at his Magic Mountain in the Sky, Mom and Dad opened the door with God, and embraced him. Na-Na greeted him with a switch, Grandpa with a Pabst Blue Ribbon, Dave “Dad,” with open arms, big hug, and “What’s up Boy??!!! Aunt Lu had dinner on the stove. John showed him where the pets live. Anthony “B,” said, “Show Me Some Love,” and took him cruising in his “Stankin Lincoln.” Mr. Mac. challenged him to a game of pool or Tunk. Fred showed him to his quarters. Amelia gave him a tour of green pastures and valleys. Troy is survived by eight brothers: Robert (Brendolyn), Phillip (Delores), Mordecai (Ebone), Jeremiah (Michaela), Chaun, Jhaun, Keith, and Bryant; three sisters: Valerie, Ethelyn (James), and Nicole. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeremiah Jasper presiding. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 4301 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, Charleston, WV 25309. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

