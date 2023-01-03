Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster

SAGO, W.Va (WDTV) -It had been 17 years since the Sago Mine disaster rocked a small West Virginia town.

The early morning mine explosion on January 2, 2006 sealed 13 miners two miles below ground. They stayed trapped there for nearly two days.

However, only one man made it out, 26 year old Randal McCloy, Jr.

Buckhannon resident Debra Quick said she was overwhelmed with feelings when she first heard about the disaster.

“I was just heartbroken for everyone going through it. Even though I didn’t know most of the families. You know, I couldn’t get it off my mind, and I started thinking of these words and writing them down and came up with a song,” she explained.

In 2007 Quick’s song, “God Has Twelve New Angels,” won her the North American Country Music Associations International Songwriter of the Year in the adult new country division.

While the disaster was unfolding, Quick told me all she thought about was the miners and their families.

“Thinking of them being in there where it was cold and dark and the families out there waiting and praying,” she said.

Quick added when the disaster happened. She was on the edge of her seat watching every report as she felt connected to those involved.

“I know, like I said. I didn’t know a lot of them, but it’s like I did. It’s a disaster anytime, anywhere, no matter where in the world it is. It hit home with it only being like 10 miles from where I live here in Buckhannon,” she explained.

Quick added that she thought about the miners often, especially McCloy and hoped that he and his family were doing well.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.