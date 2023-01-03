Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr., 77, of Weston, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.

He was born in Norwich, CT, on July 27, 1945, a son of the late Joseph Francis Riley and Mary Rose Caisse Riley.

On September 4, 1965, Ted married the love of his life, Jacqueline Greene. Together they shared over 55 wonderful years of marriage before her passing on February 26, 2021. They have now been reunited to share eternity.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was preceded in death by one brother, James Joseph Riley.

Forever cherishing their memories of Ted are one son, Theodore J. Riley Jr. and wife, Jennie, of Ellijay, GA; two grandchildren: Joseph Fox Hewitt and Desiree Wines and wife, Jillian, both of Weston; and one sister, Patricia MacVeigh and husband, Douglas, of Bozrah, CT.

Ted retired from the Local #271 Laborers Union after 35 years of employment. He also served his country proudly from 1962-1966 in the United States Marine Corps. Ted was a member of the Marine Corps League and various VFW Posts in Connecticut, Weston, and Jane Lew. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed hunting and riding his Harley Davidson with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law.

Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service at the Riley Family Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors accorded by the Lewis County Honor Guard.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

