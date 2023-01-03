WV Toughman returns to Clarksburg this month, tickets on sale now

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 44th Annual Toughman Contest is coming to Nathan Goff Armory on Jan. 20 and 21

WDTV is proud to be the exclusive television sponsor for the Toughman Contest.

As of Jan. 3, there are 90 fighters entered across all divisions.

The event will start at 7 p.m. both nights at Nathan Goff Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m.

