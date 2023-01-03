WVDEP provides update on Elk Creek oil spill

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - More details are surfacing about an oil spill into Elk Creek.

The spill happened Thursday afternoon at the Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection told 5 News no additional material was seen leaving the outfall when it was inspected Tuesday, however cleanup of the discharged material is ongoing.

It’s still unclear how much material was released, the agency said in a statement.

Communications sent to 5 News by the Clarksburg Water Board reported the sheen size was estimated at 10 miles, and one report by a DNR employee said the oil was going over booms placed to contain it as far as seven miles downstream.

All booms initially installed to stop the spill were replaced Tuesday, according to the DEP”s statement. It also said there is nominal sheening in Anmoore Run and Elk Creek.

The DEP tells 5 News agency staff have been onsite every day since it was notified of the release and daily inspections will continue until remediation is complete.

A final report of the agency’s investigation will be publicly available once complete.

The DHHR notifies all drinking water intakes potentially impacted by an event or spill.

Clarksburg Water Board Plant Superintendent Bob Davis said the spill didn’t affect the city’s water supply.

5 News has reached out to AMG for comment but so far has not recieved a response.

