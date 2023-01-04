Case of man accused of shooting father to death headed to grand jury

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his father last month in Milton has been forwarded to a grand jury, according to our crew from the Cabell County Courthouse.

Jacob Beilstein, who’s in his early 20s, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mark Beilstein.

The suspect appeared Wednesday in Magistrate Court where the judge determined there was probable cause to send his case to a grand jury.

The shooting happened Dec. 22 along Woodmire Drive in Milton.

During Jacob Beilstein’s preliminary hearing, one witness was called to the stand by the state. The defense did not call any witnesses.

