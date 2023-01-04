Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg.

In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done, and it came back that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. So, right now, he is in stages of chemotherapy and some other treatments,” Lieutenant Mark Walsh explained.

Walsh had worked with SanJulian for several years and said they missed him at work.

“He’s a fire instructor. He’s an EMS instructor. So, he helps do all the training for our department. So, right now with him, with his diagnosis and being off sick it gets left a hole in our shift. It has been filled by other guys. He does have some pretty big shoes on our shift and at our department,” Walsh added.

Deputy Chief James Green said SanJulian’s impact went past the department.

“He really looks forward to passing on his knowledge to the younger firefighters. Throughout not only the fire department here but also throughout the community,” he added.

SanJulian’s friend Matt Cahill and his wife Amanda have worked to create a gofundme and an account at BCBank for people to assist the family.

“These guys know his firefighting. I know the other side of him. I’m his golfing buddy. I know that anywhere he goes. He just attracts people to him,” Cahill said.

He added some fundraising events were coming up, and anyone looking to donate or help out can find all those resources at San Julian’s Army on Facebook.

