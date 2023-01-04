Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown.

The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

The construction worker was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, officials said. Their condition is not known at this time.

Officials did not say if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

The roadway has since reopened.

