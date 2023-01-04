Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown.

The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

The construction worker was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, officials said. Their condition is not known at this time.

Officials did not say if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

The roadway has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon Police Department patrol vehicle
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Anmoore
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

He is calling it DORA, short for designated outdoor refreshment area. Essentially, the bill...
New legislation looking to expand drinking areas in Morgantown
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
Photo of a gas meter
Hope Gas agrees to purchase Peoples WV
Michael Lowther
West Milford loses over 30,000 gallons of water after man destroys meter, police say