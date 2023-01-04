Emergency lane closures on I-79 to create traffic delays

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency lane closures on I-79 in Marion County are expected to create traffic delays.

Both southbound lanes of I-79 will be closed from mile post 135 to 134.5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Highways.

Officials said the closure is for emergency pothole repair.

All southbound lanes will detour onto exit 135 and cross immediately onto the onramp to continue on I-79 southbound, officials said.

All traffic must follow the detour route.

Motorists are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute as delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

