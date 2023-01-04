First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.
She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.