First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon Police Department patrol vehicle
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Anmoore
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 4, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 4, 2023
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
Emergency lane closures on I-79 to create traffic delays
New Justice-backed income tax cut plan expected soon
New COVID-19 variant could impact West Virginia seniors