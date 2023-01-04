First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday.

Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month.

The hotel received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday in preparation of the renovations.

“We’re going to do one floor at a time so that each room gets renovated while allowing us to remain open,” said HGI General Manager Brittany Moretto.

Lisa Sutton, HGI’s Director of Sales, said Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino will begin the renovation on Feb. 16 with an official “Sledgehammer Swing.”

In November, Sutton said all 112 guest rooms at the hotel will be dismantled to the sheetrock and concrete and completely rebuilt.

Mike Barbina, Hotel Maintenance Engineer, unloaded the delivery and is looking forward to helping with the project as it progresses.

The renovation is planned to take six months to complete and will progress one floor at a time. Officials said in November the targeted date of completion is Aug. 21.

