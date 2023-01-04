Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.

Carf is facing the following charges in Clark County, Kentucky:

Fleeing/evading police

Wanton endangerment of a police officer

Wanton endangerment

Assault 2nd degree of a police officer

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance

No operator’s license

Wednesday, probable cause was found and Carf’s case was sent to a grand jury.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carf’s daughter early Dec. 14.

Carf’s daughter was found safe by police at the time of her mother’s arrest.

Wednesday, the judge referred to Carf as a flight risk.

Her bond remains $150,000 cash.

Carf’s extradition hearing is set for Jan. 18.

Additional charges are pending following this incident.

