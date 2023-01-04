Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon...
Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon in the Winchester, Ky. area after a short pursuit on I-64.(Winchester Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested

Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.

Carf is facing the following charges in Clark County, Kentucky:

  • Fleeing/evading police
  • Wanton endangerment of a police officer
  • Wanton endangerment
  • Assault 2nd degree of a police officer
  • Criminal mischief
  • Resisting arrest
  • Reckless driving
  • Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance
  • No operator’s license

Wednesday, probable cause was found and Carf’s case was sent to a grand jury.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carf’s daughter early Dec. 14.

Carf’s daughter was found safe by police at the time of her mother’s arrest.

Wednesday, the judge referred to Carf as a flight risk.

Her bond remains $150,000 cash.

Carf’s extradition hearing is set for Jan. 18.

Additional charges are pending following this incident.

