Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “She is an amazing little girl. She’s very independent. You know, she’s my little girl. And she’s been a great girl, and everybody loved her. Everybody that came in sight with her loved her. She was unique and personable and had a great personality and she’s just a great kid,” says Gretchen Fleming’s father, David.

Gretchen Fleming was last seen one month ago in December at the My Way Lounge. Since that time, the Parkersburg police department executed multiple search warrants to find Gretchen.

And throughout this time, Gretchen’s father, David says that the police have done everything they can to help and keep the family updated.

“You know, the police are doing everything in their power,” says Fleming. “They’re working around the clock. So, I know there’s some speculation out there that maybe they’re not doing enough. But believe me. These guys are not sleeping. They are working 24/7 to find details on that one little clue that connects this all together so they can make it happen.”

And it doesn’t stop with law enforcement either. Fleming says that the community is being supportive of the family during this time.

From holding vigils to sending prayers and well wishes.

“To be honest, it’s just overwhelming the love and support and the private messages and the messages that I’ve got and just everybody loves her. Everybody’s concerned,” says Fleming.

Fleming says that if anyone has information about the person of interest or the vehicle that is in question, call the police.

“And if anybody has seen the vehicle that’s posted. If anyone has seen that vehicle during the December 4th, 5th, 6th in their neighborhoods, out in the country or anything, please, please reach out,” says Fleming.

David Fleming (David Fleming)

Her dad hopes that if Gretchen is watching that she will come home.

“I just want to tell her I love her and if somehow, she is somewhere and she hears this, I just want her to come home,” says Fleming. “And I’m hoping for the best. And I love my little girl. I just want her home.”

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

