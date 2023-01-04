Hope Gas agrees to purchase Peoples WV

Photo of a gas meter
Photo of a gas meter(WKYT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Gas is set to purchase Peoples WV through an agreement with Essential Utilities, Inc.

Peoples WV currently provides gas service to the following counties in West Virginia:

  • Barbour
  • Braxton
  • Clay
  • Doddridge
  • Gilmer
  • Harrison
  • Lewis
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Monongalia
  • Ritchie
  • Taylor
  • Tyler
  • Upshur
  • Wetzel

According to Essential Utilities, the 13,000 customer base Peoples WV has is among the smallest of all states Essential Utilities operates in.

“The ability to apply economies of scale is crucial for the long-term stability of utilities. The sale of Peoples WV to Hope Gas will provide greater economies of scale in West Virginia and allow continued rate stability for our customers. We will work diligently with the Hope Gas management team to close the transaction and fully expect a seamless transition,” said Chris Franklin, Chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities.

Hope Gas is headquartered in Morgantown and provides gas service to 111,000 customers across 35 counties in West Virginia.

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. It is expected to close by the middle of 2023.

