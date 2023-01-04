Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”, 65, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. Joy was born Tuesday, October 8, 1957, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Earl Eugene McCauley and Brenda Theran Wheeler McCauley who survives. On March 16, 1973, in Monterey, VA, she was married to Bradley Keith Arbogast who survives in Mill Creek. They had celebrated forty-nine years of marriage. Also left to cherish Joy’s memory are two children, Stacy White and husband, Kevin, of Huttonsville and Ron Arbogast and wife, Cindy, of Elkins, six sisters, Donna Louk and husband, Paul, Christine Woods, and husband, Jeff, Melody Mills, Karen McCauley-Ray, Becky Arbogast, and husband, Dennis, and Angie Wiseman, and husband, Johnnie, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceding Joy in death besides her father is one grandson, Dustin White and one brother, Earl Eugene McCauley, Jr. Joy attended the schools of Randolph County and had worked as a cook with C&J’s Restaurant. She enjoyed yard saling and listening to music, especially when Brad and Ron would play together. She also enjoyed camping with Brad. She loved taking care of animals and nursing them to health, and she loved her family and spending time with them. Graveside services will be held at Mountain State Memorial Gardens on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11 AM. Pastor Dave Collins will officiate, and interment will follow. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.