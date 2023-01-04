Leanda Kay Sandy, 37, of Stonewood, went home with the Angels on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 23, 1985, in Clarksburg; a daughter of Denzil Sandy and Myra (Kirby) Sandy of Stonewood.

Leanda worked for Subway, Dairy Queen, Sam’s Club, Sears Photo, MVB Bank, an Avon Rep, and a Telemarketer. She also worked for United Summit Center. Leanda enjoyed taking pictures, scrapbooks, making crafts, reading books especially Nicholas Sparks, and listening to music. She loved activities with kids. Leanda also loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Leanda is survived by her daughters, KayLynne Ayers and her fiancé, CJ Heitger, and Rayna Ayers, both of Stonewood; her son, Gabriel Ayers and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Davis of Stonewood; her grandson, Jordan Michael Heitger; her siblings, Roberta Kennedy and her husband, David of Glenville, Serina Cunningham and her husband, Phil of Cheifton, Charles Sandy and his girlfriend, Serina Satterfield of Clarksburg, and Arianna Satterfield of Clarksburg; her grandmothers Kay Ferguson of Stonewood, and Frances Moats of Bridgeport; her dog and cat, Minnie and Smokey; several nieces and nephews.

Leanda was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Sandy, and Ronald Kirby; her aunt, Connie Bailey; her cousins, Lloyd Dodd, and Rex Bailey; her great grandmother, Freda Hardbarger.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff who cared for Leanda, with special thanks to Dr. Teubert and the Family Medicine crew, Fresenius dialysis center, and the six South Staff of UHC.

Per her request, Leanda will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at Mt. Clare VFD Firehall on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

