Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term.

Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases.

The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:

  • Benjamin D. Bassell, 43, of Clarksburg
    • 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse
    • 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust
  • Derrick A. Chandler, of San Antonio, Texas
    • 1 Count: Embezzlement by Misuse of Power of Attorney or Other Fiduciary Relationship
  • Jarvon M. Davis, 25, of Clarksville
    • 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others
    • 1 Count: Fleeing from Law Enforcement by Means Other than a Vehicle
  • Paul D. Hardman, 33, of Lost Creek
    • 2 Counts: Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm
    • 1 Count: Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm
  • Derrick E. Henley, 42, of Clarksburg
    • 1 Count: Malicious Assault
    • 2 Counts: Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm
    • 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault
    • 1 Count: Use or Presentation of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony
    • 1 Count: Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Ryan M. Labounty, 41, of Clarksburg
    • 2 Counts: Breaking and Entering
    • 1 Count: Grand Larceny
    • 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others
    • 1 Count: Fleeing from Law Enforcement by Means Other than a Vehicle
  • Daniel W. Mackey, 38, of Parkersburg
    • 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
    • 1 Count: Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Benjamin M. Mancini, 41, of Stonewood
    • 1 Count: Malicious Assault
  • Justin L. Miller, 36, of Buckhannon
    • 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
  • Brock C. Pearson, 40, of Meadowbrook
    • 3 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • 1 Count: Domestic Battery Second Offense
  • Carl N. Smallwood II, 42, of Mt. Clare
    • 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
    • 1 Count: Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
    • 1 Count: Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Brandon M. Vargo, 24, of Harrisville
    • 1 Count: Threats of Terroristic Acts

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Click here for the entire list of indictments, courtesy of our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon Police Department patrol vehicle
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Anmoore
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

Latest News

He is calling it DORA, short for designated outdoor refreshment area. Essentially, the bill...
New legislation looking to expand drinking areas in Morgantown
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
Photo of a gas meter
Hope Gas agrees to purchase Peoples WV
Michael Lowther
West Milford loses over 30,000 gallons of water after man destroys meter, police say