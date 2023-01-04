Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term.
Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases.
The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:
- Benjamin D. Bassell, 43, of Clarksburg
- 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse
- 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust
- Derrick A. Chandler, of San Antonio, Texas
- 1 Count: Embezzlement by Misuse of Power of Attorney or Other Fiduciary Relationship
- Jarvon M. Davis, 25, of Clarksville
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others
- 1 Count: Fleeing from Law Enforcement by Means Other than a Vehicle
- Paul D. Hardman, 33, of Lost Creek
- 2 Counts: Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm
- 1 Count: Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm
- Derrick E. Henley, 42, of Clarksburg
- 1 Count: Malicious Assault
- 2 Counts: Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm
- 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault
- 1 Count: Use or Presentation of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony
- 1 Count: Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Ryan M. Labounty, 41, of Clarksburg
- 2 Counts: Breaking and Entering
- 1 Count: Grand Larceny
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others
- 1 Count: Fleeing from Law Enforcement by Means Other than a Vehicle
- Daniel W. Mackey, 38, of Parkersburg
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- 1 Count: Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
- Benjamin M. Mancini, 41, of Stonewood
- 1 Count: Malicious Assault
- Justin L. Miller, 36, of Buckhannon
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- Brock C. Pearson, 40, of Meadowbrook
- 3 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- 1 Count: Domestic Battery Second Offense
- Carl N. Smallwood II, 42, of Mt. Clare
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- 1 Count: Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
- 1 Count: Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer
- Brandon M. Vargo, 24, of Harrisville
- 1 Count: Threats of Terroristic Acts
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
