Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released

Dean Flynn
Dean Flynn(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning.

Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint

Deputies in Ohio believed that 40-year-old Dean Flynn, of Bristolville Ohio, had the reported victim of the abduction in Harrison County, the report says. Detectives then said Flynn’s vehicle was in the Hilton Garden Inn parking lot on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Court documents say officers located the vehicle and activated their emergency lights, and Flynn began fleeing.

During the pursuit, deputies said Flynn was speeding, passed other vehicles on double yellow lines, nearly struck multiple vehicles and drove through several yards before being taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. near Coplin Ave. and Philippi Pike between Anmoore and Clarksburg.

After the pursuit, authorities said the abducted victim was located and unharmed. Flynn also has multiple felony warrants out of Ohio.

A witness told 5 News he heard gunfire during the pursuit, but deputies did not report Flynn firing a gun in the criminal complaint.

Flynn has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

