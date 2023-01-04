Man smoked meth with juveniles, drove stolen car in multiple states, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he drove a stolen car in multiple states and smoked meth with juveniles.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities went to a home the juvenile was believed to be at, but neither she nor the car were there. The woman said 33-year-old Bobby Burnley and 42-year-old Jessica White, of Elkins, “likely picked him up.” Due to the situation, deputies said the juvenile was reported as a missing person and the vehicle was reported stolen.

Deputies were told Burnley was allegedly involved in a burglary that also happened on Dec. 13 at a home on Highland St. in Elkins. Items stolen from the home included firearms, coins and ammunition. One of the juveniles allegedly helped Burnley because “Burnley supplies [the juvenile] with meth.”

Deputies received information on Dec. 14 that Burnley was with White and three juveniles and was allegedly “on their way to Pennsylvania to get airplane tickets out west.”

Burnley would spend one night each in Belington, Morgantown, and Ohio with White and the juveniles before returning to Randolph County on Dec. 16, according to authorities.

Deputies spoke with one of the juveniles who said Burnley drove the stolen vehicle with White and the juveniles to Morgantown to trade guns stolen from the Highland St. home for drugs but “were unable to agree on a deal.” During the night, a license plate from another vehicle was reportedly stolen and placed on the vehicle.

Court documents say that during the travel, Burnley and White smoked meth inside the vehicle and offered it to the juveniles, two of whom decided to smoke it. The other juvenile declined but did use a marijuana vape pen.

Deputies said White then tried to buy one juvenile a plane ticket at the airport in Pittsburgh but was unable to.

The report says the juvenile and vehicle returned to the guardian’s home on Dec. 16. Deputies later found several stolen firearms from the Highland St. home and drug paraphernalia in a garage.

Burnley has been charged with three counts of gross child neglect. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

White was charged with three counts of gross child neglect last week. She continues to be held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $3,000 cash-only bond.

Jessica White (WV Corrections)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.