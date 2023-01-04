Man wanted in connection to missing teen

Dustin Daugherty
Dustin Daugherty(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month.

Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.

Sheriff Linville said Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio, was the last person to be with the 15-year old girl when she went missing from the Harts area of Lincoln County in December. The teen was found safe the next day.

Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor, obstructing an officer and phone harassment.

Sheriff Linville said if anyone has information about Daugherty’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 824-7990 ext. 279.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon Police Department patrol vehicle
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Anmoore
Man arrested after pursuit ends in Harrison County
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer

Latest News

Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Glenville State to host spring open house
Dozens protest shutting down of Morgantown area ice rink
Dozens protest shutting down of Morgantown area ice rink
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer