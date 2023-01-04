McDowell murder suspect accepts plea deal

WELCH W.Va. (WVVA) - Kobe Brown was arrested in Sept. 2021 for the murder of Marcus Edwards in the Little Egypt area of Havaco. Today he accepted a plea deal in Judge Edward Kornish’s court and pleaded guilty to first degree murder. Brown took the agreement in exchange for drug and conspiracy charges being dropped.

Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett says Brown and another woman, Raquel Adams shot and killed Edwards and set him on fire. Puckett says there is also video evidence that Edwards was also struck by an ATV during the murder. Brown denied hitting Edwards with his ATV during his plea deal and said there was more to the story than just the two shooting and killing Edwards.

In court Brown said “He yelled for me to come out to the street, making threats and I walked out there to confront him. He came running at me like he had something in his hand and I shot him, Pebbles (Adams) shot him. He went down the hill.”

Adams pleaded guilty to second degree murder in a previous plea agreement in which she agreed to testify against Brown if he had gone to trial. When Brown is sentenced for the first degree murder charge, he could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The state recommended Brown be given mercy in his sentencing, meaning he would be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison.

Whether Brown is given mercy or not will be up to Judge Kornish, who will make the decision in March. When asked if he had anything else to say about his circumstances, Brown said he hated that it happened.

Both Brown and Adams are currently being held in Southwestern Regional Jail.

