New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall.

However, a new business arrived at the mall just before the holidays.

Leisure World recently opened a new location inside the mall.

The business, which describes itself as “Your Pool & Spa Expert,” has two other locations in the state with one in Weston and one in Charleston.

“We chose Bridgeport as our newest location because there is so much traffic in that area and there is also a lot of foot traffic at the mall,” said Josh Wilt, who serves the company’s sales and business manager. “You have so many people in Bridgeport and the entire area that if you have a quality product, you can sell it there.”

Wilt said the business is a “one stop shop” for all your needs on the pool and spa front. He said the company sells Latham Inground Pools, which are manufactured in Lewis County, along with multiple brands of above ground pools as well as spas.

The company, he said, will handle the concrete work and excavation needed for installation of any of their products. Leisure World also sells the chemicals needed for a clean pool and their group has service teams to address any issues that may arise and offer services including the winterization of pools and more.

“Anything involved with our products and what is sold, we can service,” he said.

The Meadowbrook Mall location has four employees. The business is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For information on their products, Leisure World can be reached at 304-997-8157.

