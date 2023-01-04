New legislation looking to expand drinking areas in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. Guests love it, and I think it’s a great thing to be able to have downtown.”

Jillian Kelly works Gibbie’s Pub on High St. in Morgantown.

She said she’s all for a proposal that would expand areas where people can drink downtown.

“We see it in a lot of other cities and places, and it’s been a huge success.”

The proposal comes from Delegate John Williams.

He is calling it DORA, short for designated outdoor refreshment area.

Essentially, the bill would let people drink alcohol in places they currently aren’t allowed at certain times or during certain events.

For example, a summer wine festival. But he said there will be limitations.

“There will be a restricted area. There are limits on how big this area could be. So, it’s not as if you could open carry throughout a whole town. It would be very catered towards particular areas, and I think that’s important. It would also have time limits.”

Williams said the bill could help not just local bars, but other business too.

He said it would give people the chance to be outside, shop, and have a glass of wine in their hand.

“This is something that’s going to be good for downtown businesses we hope. It’s going to be something that cities will have the latitude to do with what they want with it, so it can be an Oktoberfest, it can be a wine festival in the summer that is up to the municipality to designate these areas and designate its purpose.”

Williams said it would be up to the city to make sure it has adequate staff and law enforcement to monitor the areas.

The bill is set to be filed when the legislative session picks up next week.

