Periodic rain today, cool weather thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push in today, leading to soggy conditions. On the bright side, temperatures will be on the warm side. Later this week, colder temperatures will come back. Find out more in the video above!

A warm air mass lifted into West Virginia yesterday, allowing temperatures to reach the upper-60s and breaking daily record highs in Clarksburg and Elkins. However, that same air mass led to widespread rain in parts of WV at times, resulting in Flood Advisories that lasted until the overnight hours. At about 8 AM this morning, widespread rain will lift in ahead of a cold front out west, becoming widespread during the later-morning hours. By the afternoon, the rain becomes more scattered, but a few embedded thunderstorms may push in, which could lower visibility and create slick spots on the roads. After 5 PM, the rain should push out of NCWV, leaving behind cloudy skies. By the time it leaves, expect about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in some areas. Besides that, winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-15 mph and temperatures will reach the mid-60s, about 20 degrees above-average for this time of year. Overnight, drier air will flow in from the southwest, resulting in partly clear skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the upper-40s. Then on Friday morning a disturbance will push in from the northwest, bringing snow showers to West Virginia. Thanks to moisture interaction with the mountains, most of the snow shower activity and accumulation will be in the mountainous areas. Even so, the snow should end after midday, leaving behind cloudy skies, light mountain accumulations, and temperatures in the 40s. Over the weekend, a frontal boundary will lift into West Virginia, bringing a slight chance of rain and even snow showers. Then the low-pressure system itself will push in from out west Sunday evening into Monday afternoon, bringing more rain showers, and even wintry mix, to some areas in West Virginia. However, there is uncertainty regarding the timing and extent of the precipitation, which in turn affects precipitation totals. So we are watching carefully. Suffice to say, however, don’t be surprised if you see some rain and snow this weekend. Afterward, the first half of next week will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-40s. In short, today will be warm and rainy, and the weekend will be cool and cloudy, with a chance of precipitation.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with steady rain in the morning and scattered showers, and even a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Drying out in the evening hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 65.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 43.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 53.

Friday: Snow showers during the morning, with most snow accumulation in the mountains. Drying out during the afternoon, with cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 40.

