Roger Dale Carpenter, 75, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on January 2nd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Fairmont, WV on August 3,1947, the son of the late Paul G and Jean Wiley Carpenter.

Roger attended East Fairmont High School and graduated in 1966. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and the VFW Honor Guard. He was a welder by trade and worked at Charles Phillips Tool Company in Mannington, WV, finishing his career at T & T Pump Company. Rogers was a member of the VFW Post # 7048, Fraternal Order of Eagles, DAV, and the Marion County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Inc. He also was a member of Mt. State Bass Masters for 20 years. Roger enjoyed hunting and bowling. He bowled on several leagues for over 40 years.

Roger is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Cheryl (Parsons) Carpenter; his daughter, Tammi (Tom) Pickens; his son, Eric (Genie) Carpenter; his grandchildren, Josh and Jordan Pickens, Andrew (Scarlett), Erica, Sarah and Caleb Carpenter; his great grandchildren, Aiden and Emma Pickens; his sister, Joyce (Butch) Postlewait; his nephew, John (Cathy Postlewait; his brother, Kenny (Anna) Carpenter; his niece, Tina Carpenter; his aunt, Sandy (Dale) Sanson; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and surviving in and around Fairmont; special cousins, Donnie Carpenter, Jeannie Graybill, and Nancy Burgesser; special friends, Mac Fluharty and Terry Saporito who they hunted, fished and bowled together for years, and Larry Nichols, grew up together and reunited several years after their military service; and to many special friends through the years to mention.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Kerri Ann Carpenter Nichols.

Before his illnesses, Roger was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed bowling on a league. After retiring he became active with the VFW Honor Guard, bearing arms and flags and playing the bugle at different Military functions. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

In addition, we would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and Hospice Nurses of 7 WEST at Ruby Memorial Hospital for their excellent care while there, especially his special Nurse Ally.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S Navy Honor Guard.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

