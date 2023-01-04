Sandra Louise Wamsley Haden, 82, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Davis Medical Center.

Sandra was born Saturday, June 22, 1940, in Mill Creek, a daughter of the late Gerald Wamsley and Maude Chewning Wamsley. On July 5, 1957, she was married to Marvin Junior “Junie” Haden, who preceded her in death on September 27, 2020.

Left to cherish Sandra’s memory are six children, Buddy Haden and wife Nancy of Mill Creek, Debbie Waybright and husband Terry of Elkins, Ricky Haden and wife Tammy of Beverly, Tim Haden of NC, Greg Haden and wife Sarah of Valley Head, and Lisa Wimer and husband Jerry of Beverly, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, three siblings, Lynn Sprinkle and husband Randy, Betty Pritt, and Roger Wamsley, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Sandra in death besides her parents were two grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and two siblings, Toni Croston and Bobby Wamsley.

Sandra attended the schools of Randolph County, had worked as a nurse’s aide for Nella’s Nursing Home, and as a housekeeper for the I.O.O.F Nursing Home from where she retired. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers and owl and rooster figurines. She loved her family and made sure they all came together on Sundays for a big family dinner. Some of her great joys in life were reading her Bible and going to church. She was a Methodist by faith.

Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Randy Long will officiate and interment will follow in Elkins Memorial Gardens on Country Club Road.

The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Sandra Louise Wamsley Haden. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

