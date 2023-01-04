West Milford loses over 30,000 gallons of water after man destroys meter, police say

Michael Lowther
Michael Lowther(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Milford man has been charged after authorities said he intentionally broke a water meter, setters and service lines.

Deputies responded to a home in West Milford on Dec. 27 for a disturbance complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers said they spoke with the West Milford Director of Public Works who said he received a call of a water leak and began efforts to resolve the problem.

While working on the leak, 42-year-old Michael Lowther, of West Milford, was unable stop a water leak inside the home, so he obtained a spud bar, opened the meter well, and destroyed the meter, setters and service lines on both sides of the meter, according to court documents.

After requesting the Public Works Director to not contact the authorities, Lowther allegedly became belligerent and went inside the home.

Officials said the entire town’s water supply had to be turned off in order to stop the water loss.

In total, the town lost 31,300 gallons of water due to the broken meter.

Officers said the entire town and its residents were without water for nearly six hours and a boil water advisory was issued by the health department.

The loss of water and cost to repair the damage is estimated to be $2,595, according to the criminal complaint.

Lowther has been charged with destruction of property and damage or destruction of railroad or public utility company property. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

