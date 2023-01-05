2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed.
On March 8, police found Gomez’s body in a secluded area along Carson Road.
Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford were indicted on a number of charges, including murder, robbery and concealing a dead body.
Both are expected in court at 9 a.m. Monday.
