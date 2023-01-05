Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office. Bob was the fifth of eight children and helped his mom care for his younger siblings. His first paying job was at the marble factory in Bridgeport. He went on to work many jobs, including at the Hazel Atlas glass factory and the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Factory (PPG) until it closed. He retired as a bus driver from the Central WV Transit Authority (CENTRA) on his birthday in 1995. He worked there two decades and served as president of the union for at least half of that time negotiating better wages and conditions for the drivers and successfully pursued several grievances on behalf of his fellow drivers. Some riders might remember him as “the whistling blue-eyed bus driver” who often went off route to take folks with groceries as close to their homes as he could, often carrying in the groceries for ladies. He hauled a goat for one passenger. He still holds the record for working the most overtime of any driver. Bob served in the Army at the end of the Korean War from September 1953 until September 1955. He spent most of that time stationed on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, where he worked as a stevedore. He earned the rank of sergeant but decided not to take the test at discharge to make that rank official. While in the Army, he purchased a farm in Doddridge County, for his mom and younger siblings to live. He mailed home the $50 payment every month. His father lived on that farm until his death. He bought a house for one dollar at auction that he disassembled and used to build a home for his family on that farm. He bought the family home on Foley Street in Bridgeport from “old Doc Chandler” in 1961. Later, after he retired, he tore down the original house and built a new house with the help of his younger brother George. He did every bit of the work himself except install the HVAC. He raised his four daughters in this house making sure they lived in just one place and received proper and complete education. This was important to him because while he did receive his GED, he was unable to complete high school. Yet, he could solve an algebra equation or a word problem using his aught and aught math. He enjoyed the challenge of doing math homework with his daughters. He was a lifelong learner and valued knowledge and understanding. He would often humbly call himself a jack of all trades but a master of none. He was generous beyond measure with his time and help, often fixing roofs and cars for folks. What he valued most and devoted his life to was his family. He cared for his mom and siblings from the time he was a boy. He raised his four daughters with love and kindness and respect and taught them in turn to treat all people so. His daughters and grandchildren revered him always as their living hero. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Setler Elliott and George Dewey Elliott, and siblings Martha Jean Sutton, Betty McFarland, Carl McFarland, John McFarland, George Elliott and Phyllis Elliott. His sister Rose Elliott Adams lives in Doddridge County. He was also preceded in death by his third daughter Linda Kay Elliott Ash who died in 2020 from cancer. Because of his advanced dementia, he didn’t know of Linda’s death. When he would ask of her, we would say she loved him and missed him. He is survived by his daughters Cherry Callison and Peggy Malanosky, both of Bridgeport and his daughter Donna Elliott, of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Seth Callison and Thad Callison of Bridgeport, Chelsea Elliott of Morgantown, WV; and Dawson Elliott Ash and Kayla Elliott Ash of Pittsboro, IN; and his great-granddaughter Scarlett Callison of Bridgeport. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the caring folks at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility who genuinely cared for and befriended their father. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by a private graveside ceremony with his children and grandchildren. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.