Crews repair vandalized handicap accessible ramp at Deegan Lake

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Although it may be a while before it sees some good use, there are some new additions at Deegan and Hinkle Lake Parks that recently took place.

The handicap accessible fishing dock was upgraded and a new aluminum access ramp was installed, according to Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton.

“One of the ramps (handicap accessible) at Deegan Lake was vandalized and one (access ramp) had deteriorated,” said Newton. “We decided to fix the vandalized one and replace the deteriorated one.”

The project was done in house by staff of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

The lake properties are among the most heavily utilized recreational facilities, particularly outdoor, in Bridgeport.

“It’s one of those amenities that is tough to quantify as far as what it means,” said Newton. “It’s enhancing the overall quality of life thing that is throughout the city that you can’t replace and makes Bridgeport unique.”

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director said the cost of the upgrades came in at $12,950.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.