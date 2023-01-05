First at 4 Forum: Matt Schraeder

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Matt Schraeder, the Commanding Officer of the 501st Legion of the Garrison Corellia Star Wars Cosplay Group, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about events and fundraisers the Garrison Corellia Star Wars Cosplay Group works with, the work that goes into creating the costumes, and upcoming events.

