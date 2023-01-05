First at 4 Forum: Robbie Robinson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robbie Robinson with the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State Program joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about what the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State Program teaches, the qualifications needed to be involved in the program, and how students get involved.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.